Klarissa, 26 years old, takes intensively care of her mother Waltraud who has a terminal illness. However, Waltraud isn't grateful, but amused because she doesn't want anyone's pity. As she doesn't like Klarissa's boring boyfriend Marius, she -together with her partner Enno- tries to convince her daughter to leave Marius and enjoy her life. Enno also wants to improve the women's relationship, which changes Klarissa's feelings towards him dramatically.