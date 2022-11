Not Available

Endgame centres on master-and-servant duo Hamm (played by Cumming) and Clov (Radcliffe). Hamm is an ageing, blind tyrant who is confined to a wheelchair – but soon becomes locked in a bleakly funny and subversively devastating stalemate. Endgame forms the first half of a double bill, performed alongside Samuel Beckett’s rarely-seen short play Rough for Theatre II.