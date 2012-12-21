Ending Is the Beginning - The Mitch Lucker Memorial Show

Not Available

On 21.12.2012 in the Fox Theater in Pomona, California, a Suicide Silence Memorial-concert for Mitch Lucker took place. The motto of the concert was "Ending is the beginning". A range of guest-musicians, friends and fans of the Deathcore-legend Suicide Silence concelebrated with the band in loving memory of the late singer. Mitch Lucker died on 01.11.2012 after a tragic motorbike crash. He left his wife and their daughter Kenadee behind. The band will put a part of the profits of the sales of all Blu-rays into an education fund of Kenadee Lucker. On the DVD you can additionally find a "Behind the scenes"-extra, the time document "The last interview" and selected picture material. Suitable for all regional codes, the aspect ratio NTSC (16:9/4:3), the sound format: Dolby Digital 2.0 (playing time more than 2 hours).