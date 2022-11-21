Endless Day

Not Available

For most people, sleep comes naturally, but for some, the night turns into an ongoing struggle to drift off into oblivion. This film explores what it’s like to be awake against one’s will and the feelings of despair and loneliness that accompany the passing of time. The story is told through the protagonist’s eyes as we drift in a state between wakefulness and sleep through the city at night. The abstract and poetic imagery takes us deeper into the vicious circle of someone's struggle with sleeplessness.