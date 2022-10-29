Endless Horizon - Africa 3D

Not Available

Africa: the primal and savage slumbers in the heart of this mysterious continent. Amidst the dangerous beauty of the paradoxical diversity of jungles and everything scorching deserts is the cradle of humanity. Join us on a journey that will lead you from the endless sandy seas of the North into the green valleys of the south. The wonderful and varied landscape of seemingly lifeless desert, the vast savannah, the humid tropics and stately mountains are now incorporated in stereoscopic 3D. Hot as giraffes, lions, reptiles and birds unique welcome at home and experience Africa in a new species.