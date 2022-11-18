Not Available

Endless Orgy for the Goddess of Perversion is a documentary that immerses you into the campy world of the grindhouse film era with dozens of sexy strange and humorous clips taken from rare trailers and outrageous feature films. Expert testimony from a dozen 'professors' and those who contributed to that era is the hilarious glue that fuses it all together.Grindhouse refers to the operations of a 24 hour theater that grinds out films around the clock. The term grind comes from the cranking sound that the old projectors made. Others say it refers to the early grindhouse films that showed girls stripping and grinding in back street 1930's burlesque theaters.The grindhouse films were hyped as the scourge to decency attracting sexually oppressed and frustrated urbanites to seedy theaters that featured these movies all night long. These films thumbed their nose at the morality of puritan ethics that millions abided by but secretly hated. Grindhouse Film Era! Sexy Outrageous Campy!