A film that documents the actual story regarding the inheritance of the Battle of Okinawa, as filmed by filmmaker Jun Kawada. Kawada met a man who has been collecting the remains of the war dead and other artifacts in Okinawa Prefecture for over fifty years, and he begins to help him with the process. One day, the man shows Kawada a piece of property left behind that has the names engraved on it and asks him to find this person's family with the names on it.