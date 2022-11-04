Endrendrum Kadhal

Not Available

Endrendrum Kaadhal starring by vijay and rambha. Vijay is the managing director of a large shipping corporation. He lives in a joint family with his father (Nambiar), two brothers (Radharavi and Dhamu), their wives and children and a spinster sister(Banupriya). He goes to Switzerland to stipulate a contract with 'Nizhalgal' Ravi and Raghuvaran. There he meets Rambha, Ravi's sister. The two fall in love.Ravi approves of Vijay but when he expresses the condition that Vijay should stay with them after the marriage because India is not good, he refuses his offer and returns home....