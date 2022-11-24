Endrendrum Punnagai

Not Available

Gowtham (Jiiva) has a troubled childhood once his mother goes astray. He develops a dislike towards women in general and would often been seen in a pensive mood. Things change for the better when he bonds with Sri (Vinay) and Baby (Santhanam) at school. They make a pact that they would never marry in life. When circumstances force Sri and Baby to deviate from this, the bonding of the trio breaks and Gowtham comes to understanding how his perceived misconceptions about life is so untrue.