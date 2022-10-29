Endukante Premanta

Not Available

Ram (Ram) is a happy go lucky guy who is very mischievous and doesnt hesitate to lie just to get his way through. His antics cause trouble to his joint family and his father (Sayaji) is always miffed with Ram. On the other hand, Sravanthi (Tamannah), daughter of the Indian diplomat (Suman) lives in Paris. Sravanthi wants to live life freely without any barriers but due to her fathers position, she is always surrounded by security. A small plan by Rams father sends him to Paris so that he can learn some responsibility and due to an unexpected event he comes across Sravanthi. However, Sravanthi has a reason to be with Ram and she plans his escape to India. What is that reason? What is the link between Ram and Sravanthi? All this forms the rest of the story. This film is unofficial remake of Just Like Heaven (2005)