Enduring: A Mother's Story

"Enduring" tells the story of Martha, an undocumented immigrant from Colombia. Martha came to NYC with her husband in search of a better life. Her reckless husband abandons her due to their son Felipe being diagnosed with severe autism.Martha fights a daily battle to survive. The abuse inflicted on her by the legal system and the medical system is made even worse by her slumlords constant harassment and advances. The film asks the moral question: What do you do when you see someone suffering?