Enduro at Erzberg: The Iron Giant Strikes Back

Finishing the race is like winning the race. For 4 days each year, in a sleepy little town in the Austrian Alps, 1300 motocross riders from 27 nations across 4 continents all converge for one of the most grueling, gut-checking torture tests man and motorcycle have ever faced. They’ll battle against a mountain so fierce, it’s called the Iron Giant and of all the challengers to this race, only a few will finish. The world’s top riders bang their heads with The Iron Giant. This race beckons the best of the best. The Enduro at Erzberg features the finest American and European Champions from Motocross, Freestyle MX and Enduro racing who face the most challenging course in the world and only the best will survive it. This edition features the unstoppable David Knight as he goes for his second win in a row at Erzberg. Also joining the party is Nitro Circus crew Travis Pastrana, Ronnie Renner and Gregg Godfrey.