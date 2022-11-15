Alice Nellis's small-scale debut tragicomedy spotlights small-town elections. The protagonist, a university student name Jana (Theodora RemundovÃ¡) who is trying to solve a troubled relationship with a married man, takes her mother's place on the election commission. In the meantime the mother (Iva JanzurovÃ¡) is going through her own small domestic crisis with her husband (Leos SucharÃpa). Thanks to excellent acting performances and restrained direction, the film convincingly outlines interpersonal relations and their light social overtones.
View Full Cast >