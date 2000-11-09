Enemies of Laughter

2000

Nerdy-looking Paul (David Paymer) is a neurotic, failed sitcom writer with a lackluster love life. But his best pal (Judge Reinhold) has an idea that might turn things around when he decides to film Paul's life and turn his romantic disasters into a comedic documentary. When a beautiful young director (Rosalind Chao) decides to produce the real-life romantic comedy, Paul realizes that Cupid may be poised with his bow and arrow.