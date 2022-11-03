Enemies of Love

Not Available

Ben Marlow is a lonely community college student whose parents disowned him a few years ago. Being introverted and alone virtually his whole life, he spends most of his time talking with imaginary characters, who echo the thoughts and duality of his own mind. Soon, he meets a vivacious girl named Helena, who pushes him out of his comfort zone and gives him the kindness he's rarely received. Slowly, a romantic relationship develops between them. And as their love grows stronger, Ben develops a powerful attachment. An attachment that leads him down a dangerous path...