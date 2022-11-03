Not Available

Throughout the 1980s, El Salvador -- a small country rich with coffee growers and rife with poverty -- endured a brutal civil war, largely ignored by the international community. With aid supplied by the United States, El Salvadoran soldiers ravaged the countryside, killing 75,000 civilians -- many of them women and children. In 1989, the horrific murder of six Jesuit priests and two women shocked the world into action. Following the U.S. investigation into the atrocity, ENEMIES OF WAR reveals the stories of people embarking on a seemingly impossible path to peace in a country suffering from war.