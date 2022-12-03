Enemy is on The Way

Not Available

The years of industrialization and collectivization. However, enemies inside the country continue to engage in subversive activities. In the camp of enemies there are specialists, people from the old intelligentsia, sabotaging construction plans, kulaks and fists destroying collective farm goods. The security of the USSR is also threatened by external enemies - the capitalists who patronize the White emigres. By fostering vigilance and intransigence in their ranks towards enemies, the working class and collective farm peasantry are confidently marching towards the fulfillment of the first five-year plan.