Not Available

Documentary - Our energy system is on the threshold of a fundamental change. 50 years ago the foundations of our current energy supply were laid and now the time has come to set the course for the next 50 years. By 2050 our yearly energy requirements will have more than doubled as more and more people use more and more fuel. Until late in the 19th century our energy needs were largely supplied by the sun, water and biomass. They are also the way of the future.