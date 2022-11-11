Energy Lift Yoga

Not Available

Energy Balance Yoga (Yoga for Energy) is inspired by the energy of the elements: earth, wood, metal, fire and water, and their relationship to the energy of different times of the day. With this practice, you will feel more alive and centered in the morning, strong and creative during the day, and calm and relaxed in the evening. Internationally renowned yoga instructor Rodney Yee guides you through five practice sessions following the cycles of the Earth from sunrise to sunset. The absence of verbal instruction combined with powerful yoga postures practiced along the shores of Maui Island help you connect with the energy around you, whether you’re new to yoga or an experienced practitioner looking for new inspiration.