Enfants valises

Adolescents from Northern and Francophone Africa leave their tiny villages, temporarily or for good, and land on French territory. Called 'suitcase children,' they are thrown into often unstable families. They are still minors, and the French educational system is required to accept them -- even if they're in the country illegally. They must be brought up to speed before being integrated into general or specific areas of study. This is a year where they must find their bearings, adapt to French culture and determine what their future will be.