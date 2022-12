Not Available

Dear Miss, tied tightly at the waist, with beauty and grace, you shall serve mankind! It's true! That's how it should be. In three episodes, pretty young women show what it could look like. Shaped to the ideal size by the gentle compulsion of noble corsets, the fetish girls present themselves to the gentlemen present, to stimulate them with lesbian games or to be fucked by them with perfect devotion. A cinematic delicacy for the inclined lover of wasp waistlines.