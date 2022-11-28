Enga Veetu Mahalakshmi

Not Available

The movie revolves around a Joint family with its many problems and advantages and explicitly show how some people take advantage of the situation to create confusion. But Unity is Strength is the principal motivating factor. Lawyer Ganapathi (S. V.Ranga Rao) and his wife Annapurna (Kannamba) are the eldest members of a family. His brother Subbu (K. A. Thangavelu) and his wife Anusuya (M. S. Sundaribai) live in the village. The duo treats their cousin brother Gopu (A. Nageswara Rao), who is an idealist, as their own sibling. Annapurna is a chronic patient so Gopu's wife Susheela (Savitri) takes care of the family. Jealous of the bonding between Annapurna and Susheela, Anusuya creates a rift between them. Gopu and Susheela move to the village. Gopu propounds cooperative farming and prospers.