Engal Thanga Raja (Tamil: எங்கள் தங்க ராஜா) is a 1973 Indian Tamil film, directed and produced by V. B. Rajendra Prasad. The film stars Sivaji Ganesan, Manjula, Sowcar Janaki and Major Sundarrajan in lead roles. The film had musical score by K. V. Mahadevan. The plot is about a brother who avenges his brothers murder by posing as an escaped felon.