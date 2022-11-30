Engelbert Humperdinck: Engelbert Live

Not Available

With over 130 million records sold throughout his celebrated forty-year career, ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK's status as a legend is unquestionable. One of the truly great balladeers of our time, Humperdinck's sensuous voice has charmed audiences around the globe since taking the world by storm as part of the mid-60's British Invasion. His dynamic range, heartfelt understanding of lyrics, and clarity of exposition have made him an enduring and timeless treasure. Shot live in front of a sold-out crowd at the LA Forum, ENGELBERT LIVE brings the mesmerizing Humperdinck experience into the home theatre. Featuring hit after hit, this DVD presents Humperdinck at his classic best. With four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe for "Entertainer of the Year" in 1988, some 59 Gold records, 17 Platinum albums, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the uncanny ability to endear himself to generation after generation.