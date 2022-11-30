Engelbert Live

Not Available

There are very few artists who make their mark to the same degree as Engelbert Humperdinck. His incredible live performances, such as the one captured here at the Forum in Los Angeles, have made him a star across the globe, from Las Vegas to the London Palladium. Few can equal the passion and commitment delivered by Humperdinck. The comparisons are drawn only with the very best - Elvis, Tony Bennett, Tom Jones, but Humperdinck with his distinctive style, sense of humour and genuine affection for his audience shows he is more than worthy of such rarefied status.