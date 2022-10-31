Not Available

Engeyum Eppodhum revolves around a group of passengers traveling in two different buses, each having their own past and a reason for their travel. The most prominent among these passengers is the love track between Kathiresan (Jai), Manimegalai (Anjali) and the other between Vinay (Saravanandh) and Amudha (Ananya).Jai is a responsible young person who works as a mechanic and secretly loves his neighbour Anjali, but Anjali is an extremely practical girl and believes that love alone doesn't suffice life. The evolution of their love through these forms the crux of their relationship....