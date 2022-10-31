Engeyum Kadhal

Not Available

Kamal (Jayam Ravi), a young billionaire, doesn`t believe in love; his philosophy is simple: No love, no commitments = No disappointments. He works hard for 11 months and takes a month`s break from all the work related commitments. Cute violinist Kayalvizhi alias Kayal (Hansika Motwani) believes in true love and is highly fascinated with Indian culture. Kayal`s father Rajasekhar (Suman) runs a small detective agency in France and Kayal often reads her father`s case files for interesting stories. One day, Rajasekhar gets a new client (Sonu Gates) who wants to know about his girlfriend`s mystery man. After a brief investigation, Rajasekhar finds that his client`s girl friend is dating Kamal. Sonu gets angry and decides to kill his girlfriend and Kamal.