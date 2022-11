Not Available

This film has dazing cast Vijayakanth, Kushboo, Sobha in lead role, Manorama, Veniradai Murthy in supporting role. Triangle love between Vijayakanth, Kushboo and Sobha. Vijayakanth married to Sobha and Kushboo married to Nizhagal Ravi. Music composed by Music mastero Ilaiyaraja. Directed by Sunderrajan and released by 1990.