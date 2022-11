Not Available

Accompanied by the works of celebrated post-Romantic composer Edward Elgar, this musical excursion explores the heart of western England, from the Malvern Hills to the ornate cathedrals and charming half-timbered houses for which the region is known. Much of Elgar's work -- including the "Pomp and Circumstance" marches -- was inspired by his love for his homeland, and he remains the classical composer most closely associated with western England.