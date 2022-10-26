English Vinglish is the story of a woman who does not know English and is made to feel insecure by her family and society at large.Circumstances make her determined to overcome this insecurity, master the language, and teach the world a lesson on the way to becoming a self assured and confident woman.
|Priya Anand
|Radha
|Mehdi Nebbou
|Laurent, a French cook
|Adil Hussain
|Satish Godbole
|Ashwin Mathew
|Father Vincent
|Amitabh Bachchan
|A passenger in flight (Hindi Version)
|Ajith Kumar
|A passenger in flight(Tamil Version)
View Full Cast >