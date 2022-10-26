Not Available

English Vinglish

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Family

Lola's Productions

English Vinglish is the story of a woman who does not know English and is made to feel insecure by her family and society at large.Circumstances make her determined to overcome this insecurity, master the language, and teach the world a lesson on the way to becoming a self assured and confident woman.

Cast

Priya AnandRadha
Mehdi NebbouLaurent, a French cook
Adil HussainSatish Godbole
Ashwin MathewFather Vincent
Amitabh BachchanA passenger in flight (Hindi Version)
Ajith KumarA passenger in flight(Tamil Version)

