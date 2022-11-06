Not Available

Engraçadinha

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    After the funeral of her father Arnaldo, who committed suicide, Engraçadinha confesses to the priest the motives. On the engagement party of her cousin Sílvio with Letícia, Engraçadinha seduces him in the library, and later she ends her engagement with Zózimo and lies to Letícia, telling that she is pregnant. Letícia decides to tell Arnaldo what happened, and he says that the child can not be born. He exposes dirty secrets to Engraçadinha, and a tragedy is announced.

    Cast

    		Lucélia SantosEngraçadinha
    		Luiz Fernando GuimarãesSílvio
    		Wilson GreyOdorico
    		Carlos Gregório
    		Daniel DantasZózimo
    		Nelson Dantas

    View Full Cast >

    Images