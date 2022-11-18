Enigma: a Posteriori

Not Available

Sixth album from the one-man ambient electronica project of Romanian Michael Cretu, who hit the big time in 1991 with the worldwide smash 'Sadeness'. He has since sold millions ofrecords with his fusion of dance and sacred musics and is recognized as one of the originators of the now ubiquitous chillout genre. While this new release remains in much the same vein as before, this time there is somewhat more of a trance influence. Sound is available in Stereo, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS.