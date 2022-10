Not Available

This DVD is basically the entire 41-minute album as you hear it on the CD with an array of visuals to accompany it. Lots of the footage you've probably seen in the official music videos for the album's four singles (Sadeness, Principles of Lust, Mea Culpa, Rivers of Belief). Some scenes may look a bit cliche nowadays, but putting yourself back in 1990, you can see Michael Cretu's vision. The scenes include landscapes, monks, knights in armor, and trippy illusions.