Enigma: Remember the Future

This special 60 minute DVD features Enigma, with eleven songs, eleven videos showing images that "have never been imagined." The DVD also features a complete discography and a mini-documentary - "The Voice of Enigma." Screen format is 4:3, recording in Dolby Digital, 5.1. Innovative fusion band Enigma, who has produced some of the most successful meetings of pop and New Age music that exist, extends its experimentation to the visual realm on REMEMBER THE FUTURE. Pairing 11 songs with unique music videos, Enigma creates a gorgeous, almost hallucinatory experience. In addition to the videos, a short documentary on the band, THE VOICE OF ENIGMA, is included.