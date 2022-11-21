Enjoi - Oververt

Not Available

Are you lonely? Are you heartbroken? Do you need a hug? Sorry. We can’t help you. I know, that sucks. But sucking is the new awesome. So our inability to help you out in the hug department really just makes us more awesome. The world is a strange place, it’s true. But if there’s any consolation we do have some recompense to offer you. Here you will find the feeling of being hugged by skaters Louie Barletta, Cairo Foster, Caswell Berry, Nestor Judkins, Wieger Van Wageningen, Jimmy Carlin, Jose Rojo, Clark Hassler, Zack Wallin and Ben Raemers. All of these lovable fellows have destroyed themselves in the process of filming the new enjoi video, Oververt, and they’ve been tending to their wounds with much needed hugs. Now you can join them. Relax. Take a deep breath. Bring it in. Bring it in, fellas.