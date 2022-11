Not Available

A remake of the 1917 picture of the same name, the 1934 version of Enlighten Thy Daughter stars Herbert Rawlinson as Dr. Richard Stevenson, who for the edification of the audience relates the tale of two daughters. Ruth (Beth Barton), the offspring of Stevens' hypocritical brother (Russ Hicks), is neglected by her parents in matters of sex education; as consequence, she trods the primrose path, ending up pregnant, then dead.