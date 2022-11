Not Available

Blanca confesses to her aunt Barbara she met the man of her live and he disappeared. By chance in a charming old couples house for sale, they find his picture. It's their son and he's dead. Mad Blanca and Barbara began a crazy investigation in a city underconstruction. An insecure actress, a secretery with ESP and a husband who's fed up with all the madness, will help them unravel these knot marked by humor and intrigue.