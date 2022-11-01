Ennai Thalatta Varuvala

Not Available

It centres around Vennila's connections with the three men in her life. Sathees (Ajith) who wins a college competition and becomes the object of the arrogant Vennila's ire. In a fit of pique, Vennila feigns love to him, gets him to marry her, and then ditches him on the wedding night. The whole affair leaving the innocent soft-hearted youth in a state of shock, and later hospitalised and in deep coma. Santosh, the new entrant to college, who chooses Vennila for his games of one-upmanship, leaving her puzzled as to his motive. And Amar, her fiance from abroad, who she later realises is a psychopath