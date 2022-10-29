Not Available

'Ennum Eppozhum' tells the story of two people - Vineeth Pillai (Mohanlal) the senior reporter of Vanitharatnam magazine, who lacks commitment to his work and Deepa (Manju Warrier), a family court lawyer; she is always eager to do something for the society. Vineeth is holding on to this job due to his mother's rapport with the magazine management. Vineeth's new boss Kalyani (Reenu Mathews) wants to throw out Vineeth from his position due to his negligence in duty. He has to interview Deepa as part of his profession. But he cannot get an appointment with her due to her busy schedule as a lawyer and her social commitments. If Vineeth is not able to make the interview happen within the allotted period of time, he will lose his job. The resulting events are narrated in the film.