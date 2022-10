Not Available

La traviata tells the moving story of the beautiful but fragile courtesan Violetta who is coerced into sacrificing her one hope of personal happiness for the sake of her lover’s reputation. Verdi’s masterpiece combines compelling characters with hugely powerful and instantly recognisable melodies. This celebrated production cuts to the very heart of the opera’s themes of passionate love and tragic death with a modern staging, and a running time of less than two hours.