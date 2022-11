Not Available

This film is made up of three segments that share no plot but have a general thematic relationship. In the first segment, Virginia and her three children are left by her shiftless husband and she is courted by an old beau who is now married. In the second, a divorced woman reacts to some unexpected revelations from her aged father. In the third, childless, middle-aged social worker is swept into an affair with cab driver Dennis, and finds herself pregnant.