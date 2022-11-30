Enquête Exclusive – Algérie, le pays de toutes les révoltes

Not Available

Algeria, the largest country in the Maghreb, is at a turning point in its history. Since February 2019, Algerians, stifled by an authoritarian and corrupt system, have been protesting to change the regime. Despite the health crisis, the popular revolt continues to rumble across the country. In Algeria, a former French colony, independent since 1962, protesting is however punishable by one year in prison. But nothing is stopping these young people who have decided to take their destiny into their own hands. To better understand them, we embarked on a journey all over the country to meet these young people where a team was able to film them for several months.