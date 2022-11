Not Available

Do hairstyles have a history? Braids do. In the documentary directed by Gabriele Roza and Juliana Nascimento the aesthetics of nagô braids are presented to us from their historical formation, conveying new dimensions to the issue of ancestry and black identity. Narrated through interviews and archival materials, the film re-elaborates the act of braiding hair beyond the aesthetic attribute: it is resistance, affection, and roots