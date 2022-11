Not Available

Candy Samples, Rene Bond, Eve Orlon and Jill Sweete are the bodacious gals involved in this wild story about a family chartering a fishing boat for a cruise who discover that the ship's actually on a relax run. The family soon become captives in a savage and sexy seafaring saga that's sure no "Gilligan's Island." With Ric Lutze. AKA: "Three for One."