Enteng Kabisote 2: Okay Ka Fairy Ko... The Legend Continues

Not Available

Taking off where Enteng Kabisote (The Legend of Okay Ka, Fairy Ko) ended, this year's filmic installment of the much-loved TV series of the earthling Enteng Kabisote and his romance with his Faye, despite the frequent intervention of his mother-in-law Ina Magenta, Queen of fairyland Engkantasia, goes on to bigger grounds. Their family is expanding as Faye is again on the family way. The magical world Engkantasya and the man's world welcomes a new addition to the Kabisote family with Ada, Enteng and Faye's new baby girl - a new princess of Engkantasya. While both worlds were happy with this new addition, Darkness is once again brooding both in Engkantasya and in man's world. In the previous film, Satana, the ruler of Kadiliman (Darkness) lost her powers and was vanquish by Magenta. Reborn through the blood of a traitor, Satana regained her powers and vowed to destroy Enkantasya. This time she has succeeded.