The adventures of Enteng Kabisote continue in this third film based on the TV series about a mortal and his magical fairy wife. In this installment, the wicked Satana sets her sights on Engkantada, and it's up to Enteng's family to band together to fight her evil influence. To complicate matters, Satana sends a lizard to pose as Enteng, and stubborn mother-in-law Ina Magenta stirs up her own special blend of havoc.