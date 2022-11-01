Not Available

Enteng Kabisote 4: Okay Ka Fairy Ko...The Beginning of the Legend

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

M-Zet Productions

Mortal Enteng Kabisote (Vic Sotto) and his magical fairy wife continue to face danger and adventure in this fourth film based on the popular Filipino television series "OK Ka Fairy Ko." The hazards include a time-traveling mirror, an evil dragon lady, a vampirish villain, a gun-armed bad guy and the ever-present aswangs. As always, Enteng must rise to the challenges to protect his beloved family from all the potential mayhem.

Joey de LeonKarimarimarima
Michael De MesaPrinsipe Inok
Peque GallagaTime Lord
Francine PrietoDragon Lady
Ian de Leon

