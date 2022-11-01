Enteng Kabisote 4: Okay Ka Fairy Ko...The Beginning of the Legend

Not Available

Mortal Enteng Kabisote (Vic Sotto) and his magical fairy wife continue to face danger and adventure in this fourth film based on the popular Filipino television series "OK Ka Fairy Ko." The hazards include a time-traveling mirror, an evil dragon lady, a vampirish villain, a gun-armed bad guy and the ever-present aswangs. As always, Enteng must rise to the challenges to protect his beloved family from all the potential mayhem.