Not Available

Enteng Kabisote: Okay Ka Fairy, the Legend

  • Family
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

OctoArts Films

Enteng (Vic Sotto)has a reason to gloat: business is thriving so he thinks Ina Magenta (Giselle Toengi) will get off his case for once. And she does, but for an entirely different reason: her newest cosmetic trick is a disaster, and it's affecting the whole of Engkantada. Satana (Bing Loyzaga) sees this as the perfect opportunity to put her plans in place, starting with a lizard who poses as Enteng. The Kabisotes must keep together even as they deal with domestic problems so that they can fight as a family against evil.

Cast

Kristine HermosaFaye
Giselle ToengiIna Magenta
Oyo Boy SottoBenok
Aiza SeguerraAiza
Bing LoyzagaSatana
Jeffrey QuizonRomero

