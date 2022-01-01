Enter Shikari - Live from Planet Earth - Bootleg Series Volume 3

Not Available

Live From Planet Earth - Bootleg Series Volume 3 is a live album/DVD released on 11 July 2011 by rock band Enter Shikari. It is the third live album and the first live DVD released by the UK based band. The first disc is an audio recording of their December 2010 show in Hatfield, Hertfordshire and the second and third discs are DVD recordings of various shows the band have partaken in during 2009 and 2010. A limited edition box-set edition of the release also contains a third DVD which compiles archive footage recorded by the band, crew, family & friends next to professionally shot footage from all over the world. Also included, is a 60 page photo scrapbook of shots of the band taken around the world.[2]