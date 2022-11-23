Enter the Deadly Dragon

Not Available

The nation called Hocheonpyo transports gold in the village of Korean vagabonds in Manchuria to Kukja family when some bandits attack and steal the coach with goods. The very prestigious head Paeng-deok mediates but old man Kim is killed when he asks for compensation. At this time, the Korean man Han-seong defeats the bandits and brings back the gold. So-jeong, old man Kim's daughter, decides to avenge her father. Han-seong goes to the place where the coach was attacked. Finding an emblem, he is filled with suspicion. The bandits have been employed as a convoy of Hocheonpyo and the emblem is theirs. Paeng-deok is Han-seong's older brother. Paeng-deok gets the compensation money together. While bringing the money, Seo-jun is killed and someone takes the money. Han-seong knows that Ho-chul is the culprit but Ho-chul dies by a poisonous dart. Han-seong persuades him knowing that Paeng-deok is the ringleader behind Ho-chul. - KMDB